The Bleeding Edge: 5/14/2018

Those who follow this site regularly know that the coming weekend will be a very busy one. Those weekend activities will include several that definitely fall into the “bleeding edge” genre. This will also be an active week at the Center for New Music. Furthermore, there will be performances at the two most adventurous bookstores in San Francisco, Adobe Books and Bird & Beckett Books and Records, both of which have already been announced. That leaves only two events that remain to be taken into account for this week:
Thursday, May 17, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The LSG Creative Music Series will present two sets of improvisations. In the first bassist Max Johnson will jam will Phillip Greenlief on saxophone and Tim Perkis on live electronic and computer gear. They will be followed by a larger ensemble project called DennyDennyBreakfast conceived by drummer Bob Woods-LaDue. Each instance of this project involves different performers and different arrangements. This particular performance, however, will celebrate the release of a recording of one of these sessions that was made last December. The resulting album, entitled unlit overpass was released the following January. The core performers joining Woods-LaDue for this “release show” session will be Jordan Glenn on drums, Mark Clifford-Pascucci on vibraphone, Crystal Clifford-Pascucci on cello, David Young on keyboards, and Max Judelson on bass. There will also be a special guest performance by Rent Romus on alto saxophone. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, May 18, 8 p.m., Space 151: Think Make Tank is an artist collective for creating experiences that incite dialogue and conversation around how we perceive the world. This program will pursue that agenda through the medium of sound involving performers both with and without experience in music. Those performers will be Jason Kahn, Kevin Corcoran, and gabby fluke-mogul.
The venue is located at 151 Potrero Avenue. Admission will be by donation on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
