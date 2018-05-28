The Bleeding Edge: 5/28/2018

Only two of this week’s events have already been reported. The first is Diana Wade’s visit to the Center for New Music this Thursday to present a program entitled you make it weird, San Francisco. The other is the visit of the Imperial Jazz Co. to Bird & Beckett Books and Records. All remaining offerings will take place over the weekend, including a two-night gig at The Lab. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, June 1, 8 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: Cellist Hannah Addario-Berry will return to the Old First Concerts series, joined for this recital by pianist Kate Campbell and clarinetist Jeff Anderle. Addario-Berry is passionately committed to the music of living composers, and this program demonstrates that passion, even when she is not one of the performers. Three Bay Area composers will be featured. Among them Ryan Brown will be featured with the world premiere performance of “Kaolin” for bass clarinet and piano. The other two local composers will be Ryan Rey, whose “Specular Reflections” will be given its San Francisco premiere, and Belinda Reynolds with a performance of her “Dust.”
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from the O1C event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will be admitted for free. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street from the church.
Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: The Pyramids is a world music and jazz ensemble founded by Artistic Director Idris Ackamoor in the Seventies at Antioch College. The group grew out of Cecil Taylor’s Black Music Ensemble. Since its founding, the group has split up and reformed on several occasions. In its current incarnation it is serving as artists-in-residence at The Lab: and, in that capacity, Ackamoor will lead the group in performances on two successive evenings. They will use these gigs to feature their new album, An Angel Fell.
The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Admission will be $20 and $12 for members. Seats may be reserved through a login Web page for members and guest registration Web pages for Friday and Saturday for others. Doors will open at 8 p.m., and it is usually the case that a long line has accumulated before then.
Sunday, June 3, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The next offering in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series concerts offered by Outsound Presents will follow the usual two-set format. The first set will be the trio of local musicians Kim Nucci (saxophone), Seiyoung Jang (piano and flute) and Alex Cohen (guitar). All three of them use electronics to supplement their instrumental work. They will be followed by the latest innovations from Noertker’s Moxie, led by Bill Noertker on bass. For this performance Noertker will be joined by Annelise Zamula on alto saxophone and flute, Josh Marshall on tenor saxophone, and Daniel Pearce on drums. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
