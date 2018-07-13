Free Concerts in Union Square: September, 2018

While we have not yet made it into August, information about the 2018–2019 season is already beginning to accumulate in my Inbox. That means that a variety of season preview articles will soon be appearing on this site. As a result, I wanted to wrap up information about the free Union Square Live concerts that will be taking place throughout the month of September, just to make sure that any items of interest do not get lost in the shuffle. For this last round I shall continue to confine myself to summarizing dates, times, and genres. As in the past, any further information should be available through the Events page created by Union Square Live for their Facebook site.
Wednesday, September 5, 6 p.m.: The Well Known Strangers (Americana and rock)
Sunday, September 9, 2 p.m.: Bitter Blues Band (blues)
Wednesday, September 12, 6 p.m.: Moonalice (rock band with interests in American roots and folk)
Sunday, September 16, 2 p.m.: Haopinka (traditional Hawaiian with hula dancers)
Wednesday, September 19, 6 p.m.: The Fito Reinoso Cuban Quartet (Latin)
Sunday, September 23, 2 p.m.: Little Charlie’s Organ Grinder Swing (jazz and blues)
Wednesday, September 26, 6 p.m.: Lavay Smith (swing, blues, and jazz performed with her Swingtet)
No comments:
Post a Comment