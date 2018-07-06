Brutal Sound Effects Moves to The Lab

from the event page for The Lab
Last year the 82nd edition of the Brutal Sound Effects Festival was folded into the schedule for the two-day Don Buchla Memorial Concerts festival hosted by Gray Area Art and Technology. In other words the event was a festival within a festival; and, as a result, it was limited to only an hour’s duration. This year Brutal Sound Effects Festival #83 will be hosted by The Lab and is expected to fill a much longer concert slot of about three hours. As was the case last year, little information has been provided other than the performances taking place in the individual sets. They are (not necessarily in order) as follows:
- Hans Grusel's Krankenkabinet
- Angst Hase Pfeffer Nase
- KROB (eyenoise)
- Angela K Roberts & Scott Goff
- Hertz to NoahVail
- Amphibious Gestures
- Earspray
- Human deSelection and Realization Nature Group
The festival will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 4. The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Admission will be $15, and members will be admitted free of charge. Seats may be reserved through a login Web page for members and a guest registration Web page for others. Admission at the door will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and it is usually the case that a long line has accumulated before then.
