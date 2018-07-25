Adobe Books: August, 2018

It looks like next month will be another month in which Benjamin Ethan Tinker has arranged multiple concerts at Adobe Books. This time there will be two events during the same week, both of which will be three-set evening of live performances of highly adventurous music. Both of the concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run until about 10 p.m. As usual, Tinker is more than a little shy on background information; but he tries to make it a point of providing useful URLs. Bearing that in mind, here are the specifics:
Tuesday, August 14: The three sets and hyperlinks are as follows: James Fei, Hystrionyx, Monopiece.
Friday, August 17: In this case the information reveals that the sets will involve a solo, a trio, and a duo. The solo will be taken by organist Douglas Katelus. The trio set will feature percussionist Nava Dunkelman and gabby fluke-mogul, who often perform as a duo. In this case they will be joined by Kanoko Nishi-Smith on koto. The duo calls itself French Radio and consists of Andy Way on a modular synthesizer and Bruce Anderson on guitar enhanced by electronic effects.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
