The Bleeding Edge: 7/2/2019

This will be a very quiet week, probably because there is a national holiday right in the middle of it (celebrations of which seem to have begun building steam this past weekend). Only one event is already “on the books,” the third Work-in-Progress Salon on July 5 for Lisa Mezzacappa’s Cosmicomics project at Bird & Beckett Books and Records. That leaves only two other events in the San Francisco city limits, both of which will be offered by Outsound Presents:
Thursday, July 5, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The LSG Creative Music Series will go back to its usual format of two improvisatory sets. The first will be taken by the Oakland-based Pinbokeh trio of Nathan Chamberlain on guitar, Josiah Branaman on bass, and Paul Sakai on drums. They will be followed by a solo performance by sound artist, musician, and composer Jess Rowland. Rowland is currently a Princeton Arts Fellow; and it may be that the title of her piece will be longer than the piece itself: “‘Telepresents’, or : Out-of-control Cellphone Feedback; Gender Spam; Collective Bot Unconscious Revealed!” As may be guessed from the title, the performing media will include cell phones and telepresence technologies. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Sunday, July 8, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: Once again, there will be a Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series concert early in the month. In this case, however, the reason is probably that the seventeenth annual Outsound New Music Summit will be taking place at the end of the month. This will also be a two-set evening, beginning with the duo of gabby fluke-mogul on violin and Tom Weeks on alto saxophone. They will be followed by Noertker’s Moxie, led by bass player and composer Bill Noertker. Noertker is currently unfolding his latest large project, which he calls Tricycle. He will use this performance to present the second part of the piece, “Elysium.” The performers will also include Annelise Zamula on alto saxophone and flute, Brett Carson on piano, and Jason Levis on drums. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will probably be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
No comments:
Post a Comment