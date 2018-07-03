Free Concerts in Union Square: August, 2018

Since, as has already been observed, this is a quiet week, I have been able to put more time into catching up and planning. Therefore, while things are a bit more relaxed than usual, I figured that this would be a good time to review the August schedule for the free Union Square Live concerts, which appears to be finalized. With one exception, which deserves a bit more explanation than the other events, I shall follow the usual procedure of summarizing dates, times, and genres. Any further information should be available through the Events page created by Union Square Live for their Facebook site.
Wednesday, August 1, 6 p.m.: Lost Dog Found (modern swing)
Wednesday, August 8, 6 p.m.: Moonalice (rock band with interests in American roots and folk)
Sunday, August 12, 2 p.m.: a “double header” with separate sets taken by the Young Barons (surf) and the Reefriders (Sixties rock)
Wednesday, August 15, 6 p.m.: The Nitecaps Blues Band (blues and rock)
Sunday, August 19, 2 p.m: Manring, Kassin, Burr (This is the item that deserves further explanation. The performers are guitarist Michael Manring, flutist Larry Kassin, and pianist John R. Burr. As a trio they specialize in that grey area where jazz is chamber music by other means or chamber music is jazz by other means. They contribute as both composers and improvisers, so this particular Sunday will be a displaced Anything Can Happen Day.)
Wednesday, August 22, 6 p.m.: Latin Jazz Youth Ensemble (exactly what the name implies)
Sunday, August 26, 2 p.m.: Ruckatan Latin Tribe (reggae and Latin)
Wednesday, August 29, 6 p.m.: Barrio Manouche (jazz, world, and flamenco)
