LIEDER ALIVE!’s 2018/19 Liederabend Series

Once again the new season of vocal recitals presented by LIEDER ALIVE! as the Liederabend (evening of songs) Series will begin in September. This will be the eighth annual season since the Series was inaugurated in 2011 by LIEDER ALIVE! Founder and Director Maxine Bernstein. As was the case last year, the new season will consist of five recitals. Once again, all performances will take place at 5 p.m. on a Sunday evening. The specifics are as follows:
September 16: The title of the Grand Opening concert will be Neue, Lieder, Neue Welt. It will be a journey of discovery focused on the “new world” composer Alberto Nepomuceno. Except for his musical training in Europe, Nepomuceno was based in Brazil from his birth in 1864 until his death in 1920. His compositions will share the program with three key influences, Johannes Brahms, Edvard Grieg, and Ernest Chausson. The vocalist will be mezzo Kindra Scharich, accompanied at the piano by Ricardo Ballestero.
February 17: The second program will feature five artists from the Curtis Institute of Music, who will be joined by pianist Mikael Eliasen. The focus will be compositions written for multiple solo voices. The featured work will be Brahms’ Liebeslieder Walzer collection, scored for four voices and four hands on a single piano keyboard. The remainder of the program will be devoted to vocal solos and duets.
March 3: Baritone Eugene Villanueva, one of last season’s featured soloists, will return to give another solo recital. His accompanist at the piano will again be Peter Grünberg. As the first American singer to win the Tosti song prize offered by Instituto Nazionale Tostiano in Ortona, Italy, he will include songs by Paolo Tosti in his program. He will also perform songs by Brahms and Richard Strauss.
March 24: The title of this program will be Mussorgsky and Kandinsky. Only one of those two is a composer, and Modest Mussorgsky will be represented on the program by his four Songs and Dances of Death. This selection will be complemented by a commissioned work by Canadian composer Veronika Krausas. The songs in her collection, entitled Kandinsky Lieder, were inspired by the paintings of Wassily Kandinsky, rather than his writings. Bass Kirk Eichelberger will be accompanied by Russian-born pianist Simona Snitkovskaya.
April 28: Once again mezzo Scharich will conclude the season, beginning the program by revisiting Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 98 An die ferne Geliebte (to the distant beloved). The remainder of the program will be devoted to two song cycles by Robert Schumann, the Opus 42 Frauen-Liebe und Leben (a woman’s love and life) and the Opus 39 self-described Liederkreis. Scharich’s accompanist will be pianist Jeffrey LaDeur.
All performances will be held at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Subscriptions for the full five-concert series will be $250 for reserved seating at all concerts and $160 for general admission. These may be purchased online from an Eventbrite event page. Single tickets for all concerts are $75 for reserved seating and $35 for general admission. These may also be purchased in advance through Eventbrite using the hyperlinks attached to the dates for each of the concerts. Tickets at the door will be $40 with a $20 discount for students, seniors, and working artists. If purchased in advance, the prices will be $75 for reserved seating and $35 for general admission. Those interested in both subscriptions and single tickets may also call LIEDER ALIVE! at 415-561-0100.
