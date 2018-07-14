Last-Minute Announcement of Original Jazz

Dan Zemelman’s back, Fred Randolph, Sheldon Brown, Greg Wyser-Pratte (mostly obscured), and Erik Jekabson (from the Fred Randolph Music Facebook site)
Through my Facebook “friend” connections, I just received word of what promises to be an adventurous jazz gig. Recently, I have been announcing “late show” events at Bird & Beckett Books and Records, which begin at 9 p.m. and last for about two hours. Tomorrow, however, Bird & Beckett will host what may count as a “Sunday matinee.” Fred Randolph, who is equally adept at on acoustic and electric bass, will lead his own quintet in which way west?, a program of original and newly-composed music. The front line for this quintet consists of Sheldon Brown on saxophones and Erik Jekabson alternating between trumpet and flugelhorn. The rest of the rhythm section consists of Dan Zemelman on piano and Greg Wyser-Pratte on drums.
This concert will begin tomorrow afternoon, July 15, at 4:30 p.m. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, which is a short walk from the Glen Park BART station. It can also be reached by the Muni J trolley, which runs down Church Street and whose schedule is not impacted by the closing of the Twin Peaks tunnel. Admission will be by donation, with a recommended amount of $20. For regulars, students, and those on fixed income, a donation of $10 will be viewed as acceptable.
