Center for New Music: September, 2018

As of this writing, only two events for the month of September have shown up on Calendar Web page for the Center for New Music (C4NM). However, since this site has begun to take stock of how various performing arts groups are in the process of launching the new season, it seemed fair to create a “placeholder” for C4NM, which can be updated as further information surfaces. As usual, I shall use my Facebook shadow site to put out the word whenever such updates take place.
C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page. Hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages will be attached to each of the dates in the following summary:
Saturday, September 15, 7:30 p.m.: THE BOSCO SERIES: Experimental Sonic and Immersive Multimedia Productions is the “umbrella organization” for presenting the works of composer Charles Xavier. With a (presumably) playful nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Xavier calls himself “The Xman.” In addition to composing, he is a percussionist and a performer of electronic music. He leads an ensemble called Charles Xavier’s Cow Walk Orchestra, which is actually a combo whose other members are trumpeter Clifford Brown III and Matt Montgomery alternating between guitar and violin. His compositions involve electronica explorations, the percussive arts, jazz improvisations, audio effects, ambience, and spoken word narratives. Admission will be $15 for general admission, $10 for C4NM members, and $5 for students.
Saturday, September 29, 7:30 p.m.: Kurt Rohde will curate a visit by Korean pianist Jihye Chang. The title of the program is Co-Ko, which stands for Contemporary Korea. It is also the title of one of the pieces on the program, composed by Texu Kim about a year ago. Other composers whose music will be included on the program will be Unsuk Chin, Shinuh Lee, Hyo-shin Na, and Jean Ahn. Admission will be $15 for general admission and $10 for C4NM members.
