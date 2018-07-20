World Percussion Arts Festival this Weekend

Poster for the San Francisco World Percussion Arts Festival (from the festival’s Facebook Events Web page)
This weekend, Maikaze Daiko will host the 2018 San Francisco World Percussion Arts Festival. This event will consist of two concerts taking place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The bottom of the poster for the festival, reproduced above, provides the names and nationalities of several of the participants. These may be too small to be read by many of those visiting this article. The leftmost most photograph shows a taiko ensemble. Proceeding from left to right, the remaining photographs present Yoshikazu Fujimoto and his wife Yoko (Japan), Faisal Zedan (Syria), Pezhham Akhavass (Iran), a member of the Nori Project (United States), Abbos Kosimov (Uzbekistan), and Sruti Sarathy (India).
The two concerts will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 22. Both concerts are expected to last for two hours. The venue will be the Dance Mission Theater, located in the Mission at 3316 24th Street. Tickets will be sold at the door for $30, but there will be a $5 discount for tickets purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets. Tickets for both concerts must be purchased separately but from a single Brown Paper Tickets event page. There will also be a VIP Reception following the Saturday concert. Admission will be $10, payable at the door.
