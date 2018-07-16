The Bleeding Edge: 7/16/2018

The good news is that last week’s increase in activity was not a statistical anomaly. Things will continue to be busy during the coming week, which will include the opening events for the 17th Annual Outsound New Music Summit, which will begin on Sunday and continue through the following week. Concerts already accounted for also include the latest installment in Julia Ogrydziak’s HUSH Series at the Center for New Music and Sarah Cahill’s Old First Concerts recital. Remaining events for the week are as follows:
Tuesday, July 17, 8 p.m., and Thursday, July 19, 7 p.m., Z Below: The ongoing 2018 FURY Factory Festival of Ensemble and Devised Theater, organized by the foolsFury Theater Company and taking place at a variety of venues in both San Francisco and Oakland, includes a series of Raw Materials programs to showcase works-in-progress. This summer the Thingamajigs Performance Group is participating in the second of these programs. They will present stations 2: bearing the burden, which will be part of a ceremonial, durational performance event being developed for the 2020 spring equinox.
As can be seen above, this showcase will be given two performances. Z Below occupies the basement level of Z Space, which is located in NEMIZ (the NorthEast Mission Industrial Zone) at 450 Florida Street, between 17th Street and Mariposa Street. All tickets for this event are $15. Tickets for both performances can be purchased online from separate event pages managed by Goldstar Events for the Tuesday and Thursday performances.
Tuesday, July 17, 9 p.m., Elbo Room: The last time this site reported an event at the Elbo Room was when it was one of the venues for last year’s Psycho Jazz in the Bay concert series. Once again this space will be hosting an evening of four off-the-wall performances. Each of the four acts will involve a duo. Mistresses is a new project by Arone Dyer and Ryan Oslance involving melodic vocals, live drums, and “grimy” synthesized sounds in a genre that the pair likes to call “Arty Dance Pop.” There will also be two electronic duos, KYN and IMA, the latter consisting of Amma Ateria working with percussionist Nava Dunkelman. The final duo is Smile Lines, whose members are drummer Greg Saunier and Rozie Jordan. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. for a prompt beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will be sold only at the door on a first-come-first-served basis. The Elbo Room is located in the Mission at 647 Valencia Street.
Wednesday, July 18, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This venue also participated in Psycho Jazz in the Bay; but regular readers are probably used to seeing it pop up once a month for experimental offerings that are out there on the “bleeding edge.” This month’s offering will feature a preview of a larger project. Action in the Stacks is a collaboration of the electronic duo of Thom Blum and Charles Kremenak with Janet Silk’s Si-si Dance & Performance Art Project. For their visit to the Peacock, they will present the movement from this piece entitled “Tales from Hunter’s Point Shipyard.” The remaining sets will be taken by Horaflora, which is the performing name for Raub Roy, the 404 Not Found duo of Claire Staples and Alex Cargile, and a tape release party for Fletcher Pratt’s Dub Sessions.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission on a sliding scale will begin at $5. However, this will be a NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds) event.
Thursday, July 19, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): Preceding the Outsound New Music Summit, there will be the usual installment of the LSG Creative Music Series. The first set will be taken by Chamberlain Zhan, who combines his electronic improvisations with poetry. He will be followed by Megan Mitchell’s Cruel Diagonals project, which is her outlet for destructive sample processing and vocal exploration, as well as a palette for inter-media contemplations and applications. The final set will be an electronic and instrumental improvisation by the Seattle-based musician who calls himself rEEk.
LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, July 20, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: Following her improvisation set at LSG, Mitchell will come to Adobe Books to present her first album, Disambiguation. She will be preceded by an opening set taken by Fyrhtu, the latest project from the duo of Leila Abdul-Rauf and Nathan A. Verrill. (For those curious about that particular mix of consonants and vowels, the word is the Old English noun for “fright.”)
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The concert is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
No comments:
Post a Comment