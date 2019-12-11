Center for New Music: January, 2020

Now that this site is looking forward with accounts of performances in the new year, it is worth noting that the Center for New Music (C4NM) has now reached my self-imposed “critical mass” level of items on its January calendar. It is highly likely that more January events will be added to the schedule; but as usual, I shall use my Facebook shadow site to put out the word about updates as the information becomes available. For those who do not yet know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page. Hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages will be attached to each of the dates in the following summary:
Tuesday, January 7, 8 p.m.: As of this writing, the New Year will begin with a two-set evening of “bleeding edge” improvisation combos. Nomad Trio is a cross-border collaboration between Vancouver guitarist Gordon Grdina and New York musicians Matt Mitchell on piano and Jim Black on drums. Grdina appears to be the driving force behind this group, drawing upon twentieth-century classical composition, rock, free jazz, and third stream as points of departure for the trio’s performances. The other set will be taken by the local duo of Phillip Greenlief on single-reed winds and Scott Amendola on both drums and electronics. Both of these imaginative performers should be well known to any that have followed this site for a reasonable amount of time.
Saturday, January 18, 8 p.m.: Local flutist Jessie Nucho has teamed up with composer Brett Austin Eastman to create a program entitled FEEDBACK: In Response. Each of the selections on the program will explore the theme of feedback from a variety of perspectives, both literal and conceptual. The premiere of one of Eastman’s own compositions will be highlighted. The other composers to be represented on the program will be Elainie Lillios, Eve Beglarian, Richard Reed Parry, and Anahita Abbasi.
Friday, January 24, 7:30 p.m.: Kurt Rohde will curate a visit from the Quince Ensemble, a vocal quartet that has earned the epithet of “the Anonymous 4 of new music.” The members of the group are Liz Pearse (soprano), Kayleigh Butcher (mezzo soprano), Amanda DeBoer Bartlett (soprano), and Carrie Henneman Shaw (soprano). They will bring their This A-Changin’ World tour to C4NM. Inspired by the poetry, songs, and activism of Woody Guthrie, the program will present a collection of works that conjures the wind, land, and stories of unplanned migration alongside songs about the American experience of loving and losing. Much of the program will be devoted to arrangements of Guthrie’s own music. However, all four members of Quince will contribute their own compositions alongside works by David Lang, Gilda Lyons, Laura Steenberge, and Warren Enstrom.
Saturday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.: For its first full San Francisco concert in the 2019/20 season, Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) will present a program entitled Blooming Flowers: Music by Women Composers. For those unfamiliar with the group, E4TT is led by soprano Nanette McGuinness, performing with pianist Dale Tsang and cellist Anne Lerner-Wright. For this program they will be joined by guest violinist Illana Blumberg. The program will feature the world premiere of Weiwei Miao’s piano trio entitled “Blooming Flowers, Full Moon.” The remainder of the program will be devoted to eight living women composers: Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, Victoria Bond, Chen Yi, Lori Laitman, Aleksandra Vrebalov, Jessica Rudman, Ellen Mandel, and Vivian Fung.
Thursday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.: This will be “an evening of free form sonic adventures” performed by Russian drummer Vladimir Tarasov, Rova saxophonist Jon Raskin, pianist and electronic musicians Chris Brown, and bassist Jason Hoopes.
No comments:
Post a Comment