The Bleeding Edge: 12/3/2019

Yes, this week’s Bleeding Edge is a day late. At least it is better than last week, when there was nothing to report that had not already been accounted for by previous articles! Since the Telematic evening of video-based opera will be taking place tomorrow night, I decided to give it priority. The fact is that just about everything happening this week has already been reported:
- Tomorrow evening’s performance of readybox in Koret Auditorium in the San Francisco Public Library building in the Civic Center
- The release party for the new Bon Voyage album by the Mobius Trio at the Center for New Music
- The two performances of works by Éliane Radigue at The Lab
Trumpeter Ian Carey (from the BayImproviser event page)
That leaves only this week’s performance in the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series. This will involve two sets of adventurous free improvisation work. The opening set will bring the trumpet inventions of Ian Carey together with the innovative approaches to scat singing developed by Lorin Benedict. Rhythm will be provided by Jon Arkin on drums. The second set will be performed by nooisc, a trio whose name comes from the first two letters of the last names of the performers. In “spelling order” these are Bill Noertker on bass, Mark Oi on electric guitar, and Bethany Schwarz on electronics. This performances will begin at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. The venue will be the Luggage Store Gallery, which is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. As usual, admission will be on the sliding scale between $8 and $15.
