The Bleeding Edge: 12/17/2019

This week there again seems to be a balance in favor of events already reported over those that need to be added to the list. This time only one of the four events in the first category is taking place at the Center for New Music, a two-set evening performed by the Bay Area Composer Group on Friday, December, 20. On the following evening, as previously announced, the last music event of the year at Adobe Books will embrace the darkness of the winter solstice on Saturday, December 21. The remaining two events will involve listening to recordings, rather than concerts. These are “projections” of albums into the 32-speaker array configured at Envelop SF. Suzanne Ciani’s LIVE Quadraphonic album will be projected on Wednesday, December 18, with shows at both 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The following evening, Thursday, December 19, the same treatment will be given to a recording of Steve Reich’s Music for 18 Musicians album, again taking place at both 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. That leave two new events to be announced as follows:
Wednesday, December 18, 8 p.m, Peacock Lounge: This month’s evening of experimental performances will feature a record release party for Thomas Dimuzio. The album is Sutro Transmissions, produced by Resipiscent Records. This is Dimuzio’s first album made entirely with Buchla hardware. The process behind the composition and its performance involves signals fetched from the modulated airwaves, which are sent coruscating through custom algorithmic crossfades and back into deep space. One of the sources for those signals was an antenna mounted on Sutro Tower, which was subsequently stolen. There will be four other sets on the program, which will feature Evil Moisture, Hobo Sonn, DemonFace, and Ava Mendoza.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be $5.
Thursday, December 19, 7 p.m., Contemporary Jewish Museum (CJM): As of this writing, this will be the last concert in the Experiments in Sonic Potential series. (The organizer of the series at CJM now knows about me. So, if the series continues into the following year, I hope to be one of the first to learn about it!) This final concert will be a collaboration between bassist Lisa Mezzacappa and dancer Kara Davis. Once again, the performance will take place in the gallery that is currently exhibiting the ceramic sculptures of Annabeth Rosen.
CJM is located at 736 Mission Street, opposite Yerba Buena Gardens and along Yerba Buena Lane, which connects Mission Street to Market Street. The performance will be free for those admitted to the Museum. The admission charge is $12 for adults, seniors, and students with identification. Children aged eighteen and younger and CJM members will be admitted without charge.
No comments:
Post a Comment