Les Voix Humaines to Make SFEMS Debut

Next month the San Francisco Early Music Society (SFEMS) will ring in the new year by introducing the Quebec-based ensemble Les Voix Humaines. This is probably not the first ensemble to name itself after a work of literature. They may not even be the first to draw their name from Jean Cocteau. Nevertheless, they may be the first to name themselves with a bit of Gallic wit.
The translation of the name is “the human voices;” but all of the members of the group are instrumentalists! Five of them play gamba instruments (usually of different sizes). They are Mélisande Corriveau, Margaret Little, Felix Deak, Marie-Laurence Primeau, and Susie Napper; and they are joined by lutenist Nigel North. The group specializes in the French baroque repertoire, but for their SFEMS debut they will turn to the English baroque.
The title of the program will be Lachrimæ, which is the abbreviated title of a collection of instrumental music by John Dowland, whose full title is Lachrimæ or seaven teares figured in seaven passionate pavans, with divers other pavans, galliards and allemands, set forth for the lute, viols, or violons, in five parts, published in 1604. The title refers to the “Lachrimæ pavan,” first conceived as a lute solo and subsequently reworked as the song “Flow my tears,” published in Dowland’s Second Book of Songs in 1600. The “teares” themselves are variations on the pavan with the following titles:
- Lachrimæ antiquae (old tears)
- Lachrimæ antiquae novæ (old tears renewed)
- Lachrimæ gementes (sighing tears)
- Lachrimæ tristes (sad tears)
- Lachrimæ coactae (forced tears)
- Lachrimæ amantis (a lover’s tears)
- Lachrimæ veræ (true tears)
The “divers other” compositions are as follows:
- Pavan “Semper Dowland semper Dolens”
- “Sir Henry Umptons Funerall”
- “M John Langtons Pavan”
- “The King of Denmarks Galiard”
- “The Earle of Essex Galiard”
- “Sir John Souch his Galiard”
- “M Henry Noell his Galiard”
- “M Giles Hoby his Galiard”
- “M Nicholas Gryffith his Galiard”
- “M Thomas Collier his Galiard with 2 Trebles”
- “Captaine Piper his Galiard”
- “M Bucton his Galiard”
- “Mss Nichols Almand”
- “M George Whitehead his Almand”
For their SFEMS concert, Les Voix Humaines will perform all seven of the “teares” and most (but not all) of the “divers other” compositions. In addition, lutenist North will give a solo performance of Dowland’s “In Nomine Farewell” followed by “Dowland’s Adieu,” played as a duo for lute and bass viol. Thus, this is almost a comprehensive account of Dowland’s original publication. Bel canto opera lovers may also take note that the fifth of the “divers other” compositions does, indeed, refer to Robert Devereux!
The San Francisco performance of the Lachrimæ program will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12. The venue will be the Church of the Advent of Christ the King, which is located at 261 Fell Street between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. General admission is $50, with special rates for seniors ($45), SFEMS members ($42.50), and students ($15). Tickets may be purchased (with seat selection) online through the event page for this concert. SFEMS memberships and subscriptions for three or more concerts are available with discounts up to 25%. They may be purchased through a separate hyperlink on the event page.
