Woodward to Play All Beethoven Piano Sonatas

Pianist Roger Woodward (from the event page for his first SFSU concert)
Between February and May, the Morrison Chamber Music Center of the College of Liberal & Creative Arts at San Francisco State University (SFSU) will mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven with a special series of fifteen piano recitals. The pianist will be Professor Roger Woodward of the School of Music in the College of Liberal & Creative Arts. Over the course of those recitals, each of which will probably be about an hour in duration, Woodward will perform all 32 of Beethoven’s piano sonatas. These will not be played in their published numerical order, so here is the list of which sonatas will be played on which dates:
- Monday, February 3: Opus 2, Number 1 (first) in F minor; Opus 2, Number 2 (second) in A major
- Monday, February 10: Opus 2, Number 3 (third) in C major; Opus 49, Number 2 (twentieth) in G major; Opus 49, Number 1 (nineteenth) in G minor
- Monday, February 17: Opus 7 (fourth) in E-flat major; Opus 10, Number 1 (fifth) in C minor
- Monday, February 24: Opus 10, Number 2 (sixth) in F major; Opus 10, Number 3 (seventh) in D major
- Monday, March 2: Opus 13 (eighth) in C minor; Opus 14, Number 1 (ninth) in E major; Opus 14, Number 2 (tenth) in G major
- Monday, March 9: Opus 22 (eleventh) in B-flat major; Opus 26 (twelfth) in A-flat major
- Friday, March 13: Opus 27, Number 1 (thirteenth) in E-flat major; Opus 27, Number 2 (fourteenth) in C-sharp minor
- Wednesday, April 1: Opus 28 (fifteenth) in D major; Opus 31, Number 2 (seventeenth) in D minor
- Monday, April 6: Opus 31, Number 1 (sixteenth) in G major; Opus 31, Number 3 (eighteenth) in E-flat major
- Monday, April 13: Opus 53 (21st) in C major; Opus 54 (22nd) in F major)
- Monday, April 20: Opus 57 (23rd) in F minor; Opus 78 (24th) in F-sharp major; Opus 79 (25th) in G major
- Monday, April 27: Opus 81a (26th) in E-flat major; Opus 90 (27th) in E minor
- Friday, May 1: Opus 101 (28th) in A major; Opus 109 (30th) in E major
- Monday, May 4: Opus 106 (29th) in B-flat major; this selection, known as the “Hammerklavier” will be preceded by a recent composition by Robert Greenberg, “Tempus Fugit”
- Monday, May 11: Opus 110 (31st) in A-flat major; Opus 111 (32nd) in C minor
All recitals will begin at 1 p.m. They will all take place in Knuth Hall, which is located in the Creative Arts Building. The entrance to this building is on Holloway Avenue, a few blocks to the west of the SFSU Muni stop at the corner of 19th Avenue. There will be no charge for admission, and advance registration will not be required.
