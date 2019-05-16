Choices for May 19, 2019

Having already reviewed the modest alternatives for this coming Saturday, it turns out that the Sunday option at the Community Music Center (CMC) will have more competition than the two performances on Saturday. Sunday will be a busy day with a generous amount of diversity among the additional options. The first of these will begin at exactly the same time as the CMC offering. Specifics are as follows:
2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: The San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra (SFSYO) will give its final concert with SFSYO Wattis Foundation Music Director Christian Reif as its conductor. It should be fair to say that the SFSYO season will go out with a bang, since the final work on the program will be Gustav Maher’s first symphony. By way of preparation, the first half of the program will conclude with Nathaniel Stookey’s “Mahlerwerk,” an unabashed pastiche involving hundreds of fragments for the nine symphonies that Mahler completed. The program will begin with Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 26 concert overture, “The Hebrides,” also known (thanks to the Breitkopf & Härtel edition) as “Fingalshöhle” (Fingal’s cave).
Ticket prices are $55 for reserved seats in the Loge and Side Boxes and $20 for general admission. All tickets may be purchased online through an event page on the San Francisco Symphony Web site, by calling 415-864-6000, or by visiting the Box Office in Davies Symphony Hall, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and two hours before the beginning of the concert on Sunday.
4 p.m., Church of the Advent of Christ the King: Resident choir Schola Adventus, led by Music Director Paul Ellison, will provide the music for a Solemn Evensong & Benediction service officiated by Father Paul Allick. Music for the Preces and Responses will be by William Smith, and Herbert Murrill will be the composer for the canticles. The anthem for the service will be Healey Willan’s “Rise Up My Love;” and the hymn will be “Tantum Ergo” in a setting by Tomás Luis de Victoria. Ellison will play the organ for the processional and recessional selections, composed, respectively, by Marcel Dupré and Johann Sebastian Bach.
Since this is a religious service, no admission will be charged; but a collection will be taken. The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center.
5 p.m., Grünberg-Nelson residence: Having hosted the annual fundraising gala for LIEDER ALIVE! four weeks earlier, artist-in-residence pianist Peter Grünberg and his husband John Wyatt Nelson will again open their home for a special LIEDER ALIVE! recital entitled Viaggio in Italia! (I travel to Italy). Grünberg will accompany soprano Heidi Moss Erickson and tenor Chris Nichols. The program will include excerpts from the operas of Giacomo Puccini, three art songs by Ottorino Respighi, and five selections from one of Italy’s best known tourists, Benjamin Britten. These will be three of his settings of sonnets by Michelangelo and two movements from his solo piano suite, his Opus 5 Holiday Diary. The program will conclude with the four songs that Richard Strauss composed in 1948, near the end of his life, which were only published after his death under the title Four Last Songs. Nelson will provide free-flowing Prosecco and a delicious Italian supper.
The Grünberg-Nelson residence is located in the Forest Hill Extension at 16 Edgehill Way. All tickets are being sold for $50. They may be purchased through an Eventbrite event page.
