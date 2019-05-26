Free Concerts in Union Square: July, 2019

June is shaping up to be a very busy month, so it may be that many will not have time to check out any of the free Union Square Live concerts for that month. In the interest of advance planning, it seems desirable to lay out the plans for July, which seem to have been finalized by now. (If not, updates will be notified through my Facebook shadow site, as they were this morning for the month of June.) As usual, this site will just provide the basic information about the general genre and specific performers for each event as follows:
Wednesday, July 3, noon: Michelle Lambert (folk/pop)
Wednesday, July 3 6 p.m.: Moonalice (American roots and folk)
Sunday, July 7, 2 p.m.: Tango in the Square: Orquesta Z
Wednesday, July 10, 6 p.m.: The Nitecaps Blues Band (blues and rock)
Sunday, July 14, 2 p.m.: House of Mary (alt rock and indie)
Wednesday, July 17, 6 p.m.: Doobie Decibel System (folk and psychedelic jamming)
Sunday, July 21, 2 p.m.: HowellDevine (vintage blues)
Wednesday, July 24, 6 p.m.: The Fito Reinoso Cuban Quartet (Latin and Cuban)
Wednesday, July 31, 6 p.m.: Fil Lorenz Little Big Band (swing and jazz)
Further information, when it is available, can be found through the Events page created by Union Square Live for their Facebook site.
No comments:
Post a Comment