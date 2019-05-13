Free Concerts in Union Square: June, 2019

At the end of last month, this site announced that the free Union Square Live concert series would get under way yesterday afternoon. Because of the wide diversity of genres being held on the stage on the north side of Union Square, this site has limited itself to proving the basic information about the general genre and specific performers for each event. Five of these events will take place next month on the following dates and times:
Wednesday, June 5, noon: Nick Rossi Trio featuring Lori Carsillo (jazz and lounge)
Wednesday, June 5, 6 p.m.: Moonalice (American roots and folk)
Wednesday, June 19, 6 p.m.: Steve Lucky & the Rhumba Bums (swing and boogie)
Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m.: The Nitecaps Blues Band (blues and rock)
Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m.: Aki Kumar Blues Band (Bollywood blues)
Further information, when it is available, can be found through the Events page created by Union Square Live for their Facebook site.
