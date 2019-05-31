Heidi Moss Erickson to Present All-Strauss Program

Heidi Moss Erickson and John Parr (from the Eventbrite event page)
Even those who did not attend may recall that the music performed at this year’s annual fundraising gala for LIEDER ALIVE! included the concert portion of the event included a collection (Opus 29) of songs composed by Richard Strauss performed by soprano Heidi Moss Erickson. On that occasion she was accompanied at the piano by LIEDER ALIVE! artist-in-residence Peter Grünberg. At the end of next month, Erickson will close out the 2018–19 season with a program consisting entirely of Strauss songs. Her accompanist at this recital will be John Parr.
In all likelihood the program will be structured as a chronological traversal. The earliest song will be the WoO 3 setting of Johann Ludwig Uhland’s “Einkehr” (stopping at an inn), followed by the setting of the same text in the Opus 47 collection, composed in 1900. These will be followed by two of the six songs in the Opus 68 collection of settings of poems by Clemens Brentano. Finally, Moss concluded her gala performance with “Beim Schlafengehen” (when falling asleep) from the posthumously published Four Last Songs; and, at this recital, she will sing all four of the songs.
This performance will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 30. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Single tickets for all concerts in this series are $75 for reserved seating and $35 for general admission. These may also be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Tickets at the door will be $40 with a $20 discount for students, seniors, and working artists.
