The Bleeding Edge: 5/6/2019

This week five of the seven “bleeding edge” events in San Francisco have already been taken into account by past articles. This time, however, the distribution across venues is much more even. Only one site is hosting two events, both of which are part of a single weekend of end-of-season programming. Here are the previously reported events:
- The weekly LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert on May 9
- The two at the CROSSROADS events marking the conclusion of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players 2017–18 season on May 10 and May 11
- The next Latitudes concert, curated by Blaine Todd at the Center for New Music on May 10
- The recital by Trio Terme in the Chamber Music series presented by Sunset Music and Arts on May 11
The remaining two events will take place at familiar venues as follows:
Wednesday, May 8, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This month’s installment in the series of experimental performances will follow the usual four-set format. Chris Cooper will appear as guest artist with the Virtual Balboa found-sound percussion and free-jazz noise trio, whose members are guitarist Zach Darrup, bassist Evan Lipson, and percussionist Ben Bennett. Tom Djll will jam in the Unpopular Electronics environment created by Gino Robair. Colleen Twitty will offer a solo set performing as Tanuki Spidercat. The other solo set of the evening will be taken by Oji, who calls his performance Oji Edutainment.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $10.
Saturday, May 11, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The next event in the jazz club! series held on Saturday nights will bring percussionist Scott Amendola together with saxophonist Phillip Greenlief. The program will alternative between solo and duo jamming. No information about an admission charge has been given, but donations are always appreciated. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
No comments:
Post a Comment