Outsound Presents: June, 2019

Once again, I feel it will be a good idea to devote a single Web page to the Outsound Presents concerts that will be given next month. Mind you, the only concert planned in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series will be taking place this coming Sunday and was therefore included in yesterday’s Bleeding Edge dispatch. This will be cited in this article for the sake of completeness, but will rely on a hyperlink to information already provided. Similarly, details have not yet appeared for the final LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert in June; but, as was the case with the article for May, I shall update this page once the information has become available. (As usual, notification of the update will appear on the Facebook shadow site.)
All LSG events will begin at (or close to) 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission will be on the usual sliding scale between $8 and $15. In general, the LSG Series provides opportunities for the full diversity of approaches to improvisation.
To repeat, for the sake of convenient reference, information from yesterday’s Bleeding Edge, this month’s SIMM Series concert will follow the usual two-set format. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on this coming Sunday evening. The venue is the Musicians Union Hall, located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
Sunday, June 2: That SIMM Series concert will be devoted entirely to solo and ensemble compositions by Bill Noertker.
Thursday, June 6: This will be a two-set evening organized around the return to the Bay Area of Australian improviser Stevie Richards, performing on both modular synthesizer and alto saxophone. In the first set he will perform with Doug Lynner, who will play the Mystery Serge synthesizer. In the second set Richards will be joined by Robert Lopez on drums and Shanna Sordahl on cello.
Thursday, June 13: The first of the two sets of the evening will be a solo performance by David Leikam playing an NS Design CR six-string electric cello enhanced with electronic pedal controls. He will be followed by the Austrian duo of Thomas Antonic and Michael Fischer. They have described their set as a “morphological text- and soundscape, richly allusive, drawn, sculpture-like, filmic, cross-linking, floating. Whirring visions form a coup of poetic escalation.” Fischer will be responsible for the soundscaping that will accompany recitations by Antonic.
Thursday, June 20: This will be a showcase evening for VauxFlores, an audio electronics company that specializes in the design and manufacture of unique guitar effects and other unusual sound-makers. These devices are the creations of Travis Johns, who will be the featured performer at this concert. He will be joined by the Usufruct duo of Polly Moller and Tim Walters, [ruidobello] (Jorge Bachmann), and Oa, the collaboration of electronic musician Matt Davignon with writer Hugh Behm-Steinberg.
No comments:
Post a Comment