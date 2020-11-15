Chanticleer Announces Virtual Christmas Concert

Chanticleer’s current “group portrait” (photograph by Lisa Kohler, courtesy of Chanticleer)
Readers have probably observed by now that any plans by Chanticleer for a 2020/21 season are currently on hold. Nevertheless, the annual holiday concert, A Chanticleer Christmas, will still take place. Under pandemic conditions, however, it will take place in cyberspace.
Working with Chanticleer, film director Frazer Bradshaw has created a concert video entitled A Chanticleer Christmas: From Darkness to Light. The film will extend vocal performances by including the traditional candle-lit procession and footage of the dawn of a perfect Christmas morning. The program itself will include holiday favorites, such as Franz Biebl’s “Ave Maria” setting and “Oh, Jerusalem in the Morning,” composed by Music Director Emeritus Joseph H. Jennings. The program will also feature seasonal selections from the early music repertoire, featuring composers such as Antoine Brumel and Josquin des Prez.
The film will be available for streaming beginning at noon on Tuesday, December 15. It will be remain for the rest of the month until noon on January 1. Tickets will be necessary to gain access to the video Web page. The price of a single individual ticket is $25. However, if two or more persons live in the same residence, they may take advantage of a Household ticket, sold for $42. A Web page has been created for ticket sales on the Chanticleer Web site.
No comments:
Post a Comment