Miguel Zenón to Live-Stream with Luis Perdomo

Saxophonist Miguel Zenón and pianist Luis Perdomo (courtesy of Braithwaite & Katz)
According to my records it has been well over a year since I wrote about jazz saxophonist Miguel Zenón. On that occasion, Miel Records was about to release his tribute album, Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera. Rivera was known as a sonero mayor; and I took the liberty of asserting that this phrase could be better translated in German than in English, the German version being Meistersinger! Since Rivera was a performer, rather than a composer, Zenón led a quartet whose performance reflected interpretations of Rivera’s vocal style. The pianist for that quartet was Luis Perdomo.
One week from tomorrow Zenón will again partner with Perdomo for another instrumental exploration of the Latin American songbook. The title of the performance will be El Arte Del Bolero; and, as the title suggests, the program will interleave a selection of boleros with one of ballads. The show will be streamed from New York, and here in San Francisco it will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27. The video will be streamed through Zenón’s Facebook page. There will be no charge for admission, but a donation of $10 is suggested.
