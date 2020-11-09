SFS Cancels Remainder of Season

This past June the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced the cancellation of all concerts through December 31. This morning it was announced that the remainder of the season, through June 30, will also be cancelled. Those holding tickets are encouraged to consider donating the cost of their tickets back to SFS. A Web page has been created to enable this option. However, it requires giving a ticket-by-ticket account; and the form only accommodates five concert dates. Those holding a larger number of tickets may find it more convenient to make arrangements by contacting the Box Office at 415-864-6000 or through electronic mail. Patrons can double the impact of ticket donations with a 1:1 match made possible by the Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.
Another option is that the tickets may be exchanged for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time. Patron who do so will receive a 20% credit applied to their gift certificates based on the value of the tickets being exchanged. Those credits will not expire. Finally, any ticket may be exchanged for its full refund value.
In addition, those who are in a position to do so are asked to consider making an additional gift of support. A separate Web page has been created to enable such donations. The 2020 CARES Act allows taxpayers to take a charitable deduction of up to $300, even if not itemized. If deductions are itemized, the new law allows for cash contributions to qualified organizations—including the San Francisco Symphony—to be deducted (up to 100% of the adjusted gross income) for the 2020 calendar year.
Finally, new digital programming will be planned for the first half of next year. Those events will be announced at a later date, and SFS will announce when live concerts in Davies Symphony Hall become possible again. Meanwhile, there will be two digital events taking place before the end of the current calendar year.
The first of these, which has already been reported, is the performance of “Throughline” planned by Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen to showcase his eight Collaborative Partners. In addition next month will see the holiday season recognized by the Deck the Hall Virtual Celebration. The program will include selections from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker and holiday favorites, arranged for string quartet. In addition NBC Bay Area news anchor Raj Mathai will recite “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (the night before Christmas) by Clement Clarke Moore with a “musical soundtrack” provided by Harry Simeone. Wattis Foundation Music Director of the SFS Youth Orchestra will conduct. In addition to the members of SFS, performers will include organist Jonathan Dimmock, members of
the SFS Chorus directed by Ragnar Bohlin, and the San Francisco Boys Chorus directed by Eric Choate and Todd Jolly. The entire program will be hosted by conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser. The program will be broadcast on the NBC Bay Area channel beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 5. There will also be a Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo 48 at 11:30 a.m. the following morning, Sunday, December 6.
Note that this concert will also provide an opportunity to donate to SFS. The event page for this concert includes an opportunity for an “elevated experience.” This is enabled through a hyperlink to a VIP package and a telephone number for further information. Finally, that event page includes a video window, which will stream the performance beginning at the time of the Saturday afternoon television broadcast.
No comments:
Post a Comment