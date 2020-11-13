Evangelista to Launch New Improv Series

Next week avant-garde guitarist Karl Evangelista will launch Unsolitary, a new quarterly series for the presentation of improvised music. Each session will capture a video of one or more sets of spontaneous improvisations at their most adventurous. All sets will be recorded in studio, respecting strict distancing conditions, They will then be compiled into a single video, which will be uploaded to Evangelista’s YouTube Web site. The first program will offer three decidedly diverse sets:
- Duo improvisations by saxophonists David Boyce and Phillip Greenlief
- Solo koto improvisations by Kanoko Nishi-Smith
- A set by the Revenant trio of Evangelista (guitar), Rei Scampavia (synthesizers, using samples created by Tom Djll), and Nava Dunkelman (percussion)
Milford Graves in performance (photograph by Andy Newcombe, from Wikimedia Commons, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license)
The video may be viewed at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18. There will be no charge for admission. However, donations are warmly encouraged with all proceeds directed to Oakland social causes. These include the efforts of the Grex duo (Evangelista and Scampavia) to raise funds to support the highly adventurous jazz percussionist Milford Graves, who turned 79 this past August. All donations will be processed through the electronic mail address LockdownIII2020@gmail.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment