Neave Trio to Present Works They Had Premiered

Next month the Neave Trio will live-stream another performance from the Edward M. Pickman Concert Hall at the Longy School of Music of Bard College, which is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The group, consisting of violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura, is currently Faculty Ensemble-in-Residence at Longy; and this will be their third program prepared for the season. Readers may recall that the first of these surveyed three centuries of music history with selections by Clara Schumann, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Jennifer Higdon. The second program revisited their Her Voice album of music by women composers with performances of trios by Amy Beach and Rebecca Clarke, along with a “reprise” of the Schumann trio.
The title of the next program will be Finding What is Lost. It will feature two works composed in 2018, both of which were premiered by Neave. The first of these is the fifth and final section of a longer composition entitled “Missing Words” composed by Eric Nathan. The work was inspired by Schottenfreude, a lexicon of newly created German words for the contemporary world, written by Ben Schott. (Note that the title of the book amounts to an example of its contents.) The entire piece is scored for fifteen players, including a violinist, a cellist, and a pianist; and Neave performed the final section for the first time at Longy in 2019. The second of the premiered works is “Another Chance” by Dale Trumbore, described by the composer as “a musical exploration of the creative (and composing) process: putting down an idea; obsessing over it; revising it; second-guessing and re-writing it.” These recent works will be coupled with Mikhail Glinka’s four-movement “Trio Pathétique” in D minor, composed in 1832 and originally scored for clarinet, bassoon, and piano.
The live-stream will take place on Saturday, December 12. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. here in California. (The performance will take place in Massachusetts, where the time will be 7:30 p.m.) There will be no charge for admission, but a donation of $10 is suggested. Information about the URL for the live-stream will be provided after advance registration through an Eventbrite event page.
