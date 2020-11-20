One Found Sound Announces Virtual Gala

As was announced at the beginning of the fall season, One Found Sound (OFS) will close out the year with its first ever virtual gala. This will consist of selections from two multi-movement compositions and a silent auction. The musical offerings will involve creative music video productions.
The program will begin with the first of the string sinfoniettas composed by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson in 1953. This will be followed by selected variations from Edward Elgar’s Opus 36, best known as the “Enigma” variations. Perkinson was a twentieth-century African American composer as comfortable in the jazz and pop genres as he was with classical music. His sinfonietta is particularly interesting by virtue of his unique sense of rhythmic inventiveness.
Guest artist Keon Saghari (courtesy of One Found Sound)
Every OFS performer will record his/her part from home. As was the case with the last two concert productions, the music video will be created by Max Savage, Video Producer for the Noisy Savage video production house. The result will also feature Keon Saghari, who is both a contemporary dancer and a roller-skater based in Los Angeles. Viewers should also expect some special surprise videos from the OFS musicians.
Gala attendance will be handled by an Eventbrite event page. There will be no charge for registration. Once it has been processed, those attending will receive the necessary links for the media-rich performances. Registration will also allow for participation in the silent auction.
