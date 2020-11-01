Del Sol to Play Huang Rao in Grace Cathedral

The next performance by the Del Sol String Quartet, whose members are, violinists Sam Weiser and Benjamin Kreith, who alternate in playing first violin, violist Charlton Lee, and cellist Kathryn Bates, will consist of a single hour-long composition. “A Dust in Time” is a passacaglia score for strings explicitly timed to symbolize the cycle and circle of the hour. Composer Huang Ruo was inspired by the structure of a Tibetan sand mandala, described as “created live [i.e. in “real time”] slowly from the central essence point expanding outward into its colored fullness, and then to be subtracted from it inwards back to the central essence point, fulfilling the spiritual and life cycle and journey of traveling from nothing (emptiness) to something (fullness), and then back to nothing (emptiness).” Huang created this piece with those affected by the pandemic in mind, offering “a piece of music to reflect, to express, to heal, to find internal peace, strength and hope.”
This hour-long performance will begin at 6 p.m. this coming Thursday, November 5, in Grace Cathedral. Tickets are being handled through an Eventbrite event page. The suggested donation amount is $10. There is also a “Pay it Forward” option of $20, which allows the ticket-holder to contribute to the attendance of another member of the audience. Another option is the “Angel” donation of $100. However, those with limited resources will be able to receive a General Admission ticket at no charge.
No comments:
Post a Comment