The Bleeding Edge: 11/10/2020

Yes, there are events to report this week; and, yes, this column is being posted on Tuesday, rather than Monday. However, since the first event to report will not be taking place until Thursday, it seemed more appropriate to devote yesterday to reporting the “breaking news” of the cancellation of the remainder of San Francisco Symphony concerts scheduled through the end of June. Furthermore, two of this week’s events have already been announced as part of the November schedule of programming at the Center for New Music. Both of these will be streamed during the coming weekend:
- Friday, November 13: the solo recital by flutist Meerenai Shim
- Sunday, November 15: Christina Braun dancing to music performed by Tom Nunn on his invented instruments
That leaves two other events being announced on this site for the first time:
Thursday, November 12, 8 p.m.: The Soundwave NEXT series will present Past and Future Forms, a program of streamed performances by interdisciplinary-sound artist Sholeh Asgary, interdisciplinary video artist-scholar Dena Al-Adeeb, visual-performance artist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and dance-sound-performance artist Leyya Mona Tawil. The program will consist of both individual and collaborative sets that will weave through each other. The title refers to the goal of the project behind this performance: exploring cyclical time and the optics of visibility in relation to the body as a past and future form, shaped by foreign policy, crude oil, and water. There will be no charge for viewing the stream. However, there is a sliding scale from free to $30 with $10 as the suggested “price of admission.” Tickets are arranged through the event page on the Gray Area Web site.
Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m.: The next streamed performance presented by the Mills College Music Department, Center for Contemporary Music, and Performing Arts Center will be a solo concert given by Tyshawn Sorey. Some readers may recall that the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) will be giving the West Coast premiere of a new work by Sorey jointly commissioned by SFCMP and the Ensemble Intercontemporain based in Paris. Sorey is currently the Jean Macduff Vaux Composer-in-Residence at Mills, and his program should provide exposure to the breadth of his skills in multi-instrumental performing, composing, and improvising. There is no charge for this event, but registration will be required through an Eventbrite event page. Those registering can also include a donation prior to checkout. Once checkout has been completed, information about the streaming source will be provided.
