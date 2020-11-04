SFCM: December, 2020

Unless I am mistaken, next month will see a generous share of end-of-year recitals at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). Things being what they are, details tend not to be available until shortly before those recitals actually take place; so the hyperlink to the event page is often more useful than any summary of what is in this article. More important is that these will be live-streamed events; and, as has been the case during the fall term, making a reservation for an event will be prerequisite for receiving the hyperlink for the live-stream itself. In that context here is the summary for the December events, each with the necessary hyperlink for attendance:
Wednesday, December 2, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a performance by the students in the Percussion Ensemble, led by Jacob Nissly, Co-Chair of the Percussion Department. The performers have not yet been listed. However, the program will present the following six compositions:
- Gemma Peacock: Death Wish
- Joe Tompkins: Trio in a Rudimental Style
- Julia Wolfe: Dark Full Ride
- Mark Applebaum: Catfish for Percussion Trio
- Devonte Hynes: Perfectly Voiceless
- Iannis Xenakis: Peaux (Pleaides)
There will be an intermission following the Wolfe selection.
Friday, December 4, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the annual end-of-year evening of staged arias and scenes from the operatic repertoire performed by the participants in the Advanced Opera Workshop, which is co-produced by Jose Maria Condemi, Director and Chair of Opera and Musical Theatre, and Curt Pajer, Musical and Managing Director of Opera; the program will be added to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Sunday, December 6, 2 p.m.: The Co-Directors of the Baroque Orchestra, Elisabeth Reed and Corey Jamason, will present the annual fall concert. This year’s program will include choreography when dancer Jennifer Meller will join the performance of the instrumental Passacaille from Jean-Baptiste Lully’s opera Armide. The other featured soloist will be baroque cellist Rocío López Sánchez (class of ’21), performing Antonio Vivaldi’s B-flat major cello concerto (RV 423, which, according to Ryom-Verzeichnis, is the only concerto in that key that Vivaldi completed). The program will also include musical selections from two compositions entitled Terpsichore (named after the Muse of dance). The earlier of these (1612) is the collection of over 300 instrumental dances by Michael Praetorius. A little over a century later, George Frideric Handel chose the same title for the prologue to his opera Il pastor fido (the faithful shepherd).
Monday, December 7, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Viola Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Tuesday, December 8, 7:30 p.m.: This recital of performances will bring together students in the Guitar and Voice Departments; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Tuesday, December 8, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Clarinet Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Thursday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Violin Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Friday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Collaborative (as opposed to solo) Piano Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Friday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the end-of-term Side-by-Side Concert that brings students in the Roots, Jazz, and American Music Department together with their teachers.
Saturday, December 12, 7:30 p.m.: Edwin Outwater will conduct the end-of-term performance by the SFCM Orchestra. The second half of the program will be devoted to one of the earliest orchestral compositions by Johannes Brahms, his Opus 16 five-movement serenade in A major. The first half of the program will be devoted to music from the first half of the twentieth century by American composers. The program will begin with William Grant Still’s “Out of the Silence,” followed by Aaron Copland’s suite Music for the Theatre.
Sunday, December 13, 2 p.m.: This will be the only Faculty Artist Series recital of the month, presented by pianist Sarah Cahill. Readers may recall that the details for this concert were included in a summary of the concerts that Cahill will be giving for the remainder of this year. However, for reader convenience, those details will be reproduced: The program will feature the premiere performance of “Up,” composed by SFCM alumnus Riley Nicholson (class of ’16). Nicholson scored this piece for two pianos, and Cahill will be joined by pianist and alumna Regina Myers (class of ’05). In addition, Cahill will revisit both “Albumblatt” and “Endless Shout.” The program will also include Reena Esmail’s “Rang de Basant” and Regina Harris Baiocchi’s Piano Poems.
Monday, December 14, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a showcase of the works by students in the Composition Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Tuesday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Cello Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Wednesday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the second recital of performances by students in the Collaborative Piano Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Thursday, December 17, and Friday, December 18, 7:30 p.m.: Early in the twentieth century WQXR in New York ran broadcasts of “radio operas,” composed for listening rather than viewing. Two such one-act operas will be performed by students involved in the Departments of Opera and Musical Theatre. The first of these, Giancarlo Menotti’s “The Old Maid and The Thief” will be performed with direction by Heather Mathews. This will be followed by “Comedy on the Bridge” by Bohuslav Martinů with Pajer’s staging.
