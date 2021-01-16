Cerrone’s “Vacant Lots” Coming to YouTube

Screen shot from the YouTube video being discussed
In September of 2019, The Living Earth Show (TLES) percussionist Andy Meyerson presented “Humble Servant,” a solo recital consisting of five pieces composed for him by five different composers. The program concluded with Christopher Cerrone’s “A Natural History of Vacant Lots.” The work had originally been composed as a quartet; but Meyerson suggested that Cerrone could prepare a solo version, which he could then play as accompaniment for a dance performed by Post:ballet. The composer described the result as “ambient music for percussion and electronics.” My own initial reaction was to describe the work as a “landscape,” with more subtleties than one usually encounters in the ambient genre.
On Thursday, January 28, TLES will present the YouTube premiere of this composition. This promises to provide viewers with a more detailed account of Cerrone’s “landscape” than could be appreciated through the original “physical” performance. Similarly, the eye is likely to be better equipped in accounting for the distinctions between the electronics and the “physical percussion” sonorities. The premiere of the video will take place at 6 p.m. It will be followed by a Zoom Webinar at which Cerrone will discuss the work and entertain questions.
