SFCM: February, 2021

Concerts for next month have now been posted on the Performance Calendar for the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). The usual subject-to-change-without-notice caveat continues to hold, particularly since, as of this writing, only two events have been uploaded. In addition, making a reservation is no longer required. Instead, there is a hyperlink that leads directly to the video stream, eliminating the need to wait for such a hyperlink delivered through electronic mail. As in past months, the hyperlink for the event page (which will include the hyperlink to the video stream) will be attached to the date and time for the two scheduled concerts as follows:
Thursday, February 4, 7:30 p.m.: Daniel Hallett will perform his First Year Masters Marimba Recital. He has prepared what might be called a “distributed” program. The seven movements of Robert Aldridge’s suite From My Little Island will be spread across the entire program. This will also be the case for arrangements of five guitar compositions by Astor Piazzolla. The other major offering will be Hallett’s own arrangement of the six movements of the piano version of Maurice Ravel’s suite Le Tombeau de Couperin, for which he will be joined by four “guest artists:” percussion students Jimmy Chan, Julie Choi, and Lynn Park on vibraphone and Faculty member Jack van Geem on marimba. The remaining work on Hallet’s program will be an arrangement of Francisco Tárrega’s “Capricho árabe,” also originally composed for classical guitar.
Wednesday, February 10, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Cello Department; and specifics about the program (performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
