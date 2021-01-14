SHCS Announces Spring 2021 Virtual Season

During the last two months of last year, I used this site to report on the monthly offerings produced by the Baltimore-base Shriver Concert Series (SHCS). Neither of the performances took place in Baltimore. The video for the two-piano recital given by Garrick Ohlsson and Kirill Gerstein in November was recorded in the Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. The December concert by the McGill/McHale Trio had been previously recorded in December of 2019 at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan.
At the beginning of this week, SHCS announced its spring programming. This will be a continuation of the virtual series that had been launched last year. It will consist of five concerts, one for each of the five months of the new year. All of the programs will take place on Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific time); and the video will be archived for subsequent viewing for one week following. The fee for admission will be $15, and SHCS has set up Web pages for online purchase. Once a ticket has been purchased, a hyperlink for viewing the performances will be made available and will be valid for additional visits until Wednesday. Concert specifics are as follows, with a hyperlink for ticket purchases attached to the date:
January 31: Quicksilver, the early music ensemble featuring violinists Robert Mealy and Julie Andrijeski, joined by harpsichordist Avi Stein and lutenist Charles Weaver, will present a program entitled Violini a due: A European Journey. The journey will take in the Iberian peninsula, the Italian peninsula, and a variety of the northern European territories. This will involve a dozen relatively short pieces, each by a different composer. The concert was recorded at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, part of the Baryshnikov Arts Center in Manhattan.
February 21: This will be another concert recorded at the 92nd Street Y. It will be a solo piano recital by Daniil Trifonov. The program will be framed by two “third piano sonatas.” It will begin with Karol Szymanowski’s single-movement Opus 36 and conclude with Johannes Brahms’ Opus 5 in F minor in five movements. These two sonatas will be separated by Claude Debussy’s “retrospective” three-movement suite, Pour le piano.
March 14: This will be a debut performance by Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan. His program will feature works by two Armenian composers, a nocturne by Eduard Bagdasarian and an impromptu by Alexander Arutiunian. These will be preceded by three more familiar compositions, beginning with Ludwig van Beethoven’s WoO 46 set of seven variations on the duet “Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen,” which Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composed for the first act of his opera The Magic Flute (K. 620). This will be followed by Robert Schumann’s Opus 70 coupling of Adagio and Allegro movements in A-flat major, originally composed for piano and horn. The third offering will be César Frank’s A major sonata, originally composed for violin and piano and reconceived for cello by Jules Delsart. Hakhnazaryan’s accompanist will be Armine Grigoryan, and they recorded a concert given at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan.
April 11: Violinist Jennifer Koh will return to SHCS with an innovative solo performance. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she launched her Alone Together program. This was an online commissioning project in which twenty composers each agreed to donate a new “micro-composition” for solo violin. Each contributor also recommended a fellow freelance composer to add to the collection with a 30-second solo violin work on paid commission from the artist-driven nonprofit ARCO Collaborative. The results were premiered this past spring. For her SFCS recital Koh has selected compositions by Katherine Balch, Vijay Iyer, Patrick Castillo, Hanna Benn, Ellen Reid, Andrew Norman, Kati Agócs, Angelica Negrón, and Darian Donovan Thomas with electronics by George Lewis, Cassie Wieland, and Layale Chaker. This Alone Together collection will be framed by two solo compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, the BWV 1006 partita in E major and the BWV 1005 sonata in C major. (These also happen to be the selections that framed her three-album Bach & Beyond project with Cedille Records.)
May 2: The season will conclude with the Calidore String Quartet of violinists Jeffrey Myers and Ryan Meehan, violist Jeremy Berry, and cellist Estelle Choi. The program will feature the streaming world premiere of Hanna Lash’s first string quartet, made possible through considerable generous support. The work was commissioned for Calidore by Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting for the Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ Chamber Music Series, by the SHCS, and by the Fonds Kleine Zaal of the Royal Concertgebouw, a fund which is managed by Het Concertgebouw Fonds. The quartet is scheduled to be given its concert premiere in February of 2022. This new work will be framed by two nineteenth-century selections, Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 96 (“American”) quartet in F major and Franz Schubert’s D. 887 quartet in G major.
