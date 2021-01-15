Pamela Z to Perform at Composers Now Opening

Pamela Z’s next streamed performance will take place during the opening event of the 2021 Composers Now Festival. This will be the eleventh annual event in this series, hosted by Founding Artistic Director Tania León. The Festival lasts for about a month, presenting a diverse program and the annual Composers Now Visionary Award, which will be presented to Joan Tower.
The program will also honor the recipient of the First Commission Award, Paloma Alonso. The Award provides pre-college composers with support aimed to encourage artistic potential and creative development. Alonso’s latest composition will be given its world premiere performance.
In addition to Z and Alonso, the program will present video content of works and introductions by Anthony Cheung, inti figgis-vizueta, Donal Fox, and Alba Potes. The event will begin at 4 p.m. (Pacific time) on Saturday, January 30. All tickets are being sold for $10, purchased through an Eventbrite event page. After the purchase has been finalized, Eventbrite will send electronic mail with the URL for viewing the event.
