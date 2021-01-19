Lara St. John Announces Live-Streamed Concerts

This morning violinist Lara St. John announced the schedule for The Atterbury House Sessions. She planned this series of eleven live-streamed chamber music concerts to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Atterbury House, located at 131 East 70th Street in Manhattan, considered one of the iconic architectural contributions of its time. As of this writing, little is known other than the ensembles that have been recruited and the dates on which they will perform as follows, all Saturdays:
- January 23: Sybarite5
- February 6: violinist Tessa Lark and bassist Michael Thurber
- February 20: the Ulysses Quartet
- February 27: bassist Xavier Foley
- March 13: PUBLIQuartet
- April 3: The Westerlies
- April 17: Imani Winds
- April 24: Baroque violinist Aisslinn Nosky and friends
- May 8: the Brentano Quartet
- May 15: violinist Augustin Hadelich
- June 5: violinist Lara St. John
The only other specific information is that each performance will begin at 2 p.m. (Pacific time). There will be no charge for the streaming service, which will supposedly be hosted through these sources: the CRB (Classical Radio Boston) Web site, St. John’s Facebook site, and St. John’s YouTube channel. Any further specific information regarding the performers or the program selections will be available either through this Web page or through a hyperlink attached to this Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment