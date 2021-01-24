Volti to Showcase One of its Own at Next Concert

Composer and low bass vocalist Joel Chapman (courtesy of Volti)
Next month Volti will present the third of the four mini-concerts it has planned for its 42nd season. Since this a cappella vocal ensemble specializes in new music, it is appropriate that each of those concerts will present a world-premiere performance. However, the next concert will be particularly special, since the composer, Joel Chapman, sings low bass in Volti performances.
Chapman is also a conductor, and those who have seen him in performance are probably aware of his physical disability. The title of the piece he has composed is “Interdependence;” and, through it, he reflects on what the last year has taught us about connection: the ways in which, after nearly a year of physical distancing, masks, and hand sanitizer, the isolation of the pandemic may have also caused us to realize how interconnected we are and may have created the beginnings of a bridge of understanding between abled and disabled people. Chapman provided his own text for “Interdependence;” and he has chosen to preview his work by offering the opening lyrics:
There are things I can do
There are things I can't do
Maybe it's true for you too
Oh, the things that I miss
If I might reminisce
(Maybe it's true for you too)
The performance will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 13. There will be no charge for admission, and the performance will be less than an hour in duration. All that is necessary is that one registers prior to 5 p.m. on that day through the Tix Web page that creates a free ticket.
