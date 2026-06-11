August will Begin with SF Bach Festival

American Bach has finalized the five programs to be performed during the San Francisco Bach Festival, which will take place at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music during the first full week of August. The first four programs on August 5, 6, 7, and 8 will begin at 7:30 PM, followed by an afternoon performance on August 9 at 4 p.m. to conclude the Festival. Each program will have its own theme, captured by the event’s title; and there will be considerable diversity in the offerings. Specifics, including the title of each program, the venue, and the works to be performed, are as follows:
Wednesday, August 5, 7:30 p.m., Sol Joseph Recital Hall: Intimate Bach will present four compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach involving three different solo instruments. The program will begin with the BWV 1006 solo violin partita in E major. This will be followed by the BWV 1034 sonata for flute in E minor with continuo accompaniment. The next solo offering will be BWV 1009, the solo cello suite in C major; and the program will conclude with BWV 1017, the C minor sonata for violin and harpsichord.
Thursday, August 6, 7:30 p.m. Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: The program will begin with a composer and violinist based here in San Francisco, Ericsson Hatfield. His selection will be Trio in A Minor, which he composed in the Italian Baroque style. There will be a second living composer on the program, Nicola Canzano, whose ninth trio sonata, in the key of C major, will be performed. Bach will be represented by the trio sonata composed to complete his BWV 1079, The Musical Offering. There will be two additional sonatas, both by contemporaries of Bach, Henry Purcell and Giuseppe Tartini.
Friday, August 7, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall: The title of this program will be Around the World in 80 Minutes, and each of the works will have been composed in a different country. The first composer left continental Europe to live and work in England. The program will begin with a set of variations on the English song “John, come kiss me now,” composed by Thomas Baltzar. The remainder of the program will be devoted to “usual suspects:” a concerto entitled “Polonois” by Georg Philipp Telemann, a set of “Trios pour le coucher du Roi” (loosely translated as “trios to put the king to sleep”) composed by Jean-Baptiste Lully, the last of the twelve concertos in Antonio Vivaldi’s Opus 1 collection, a set of variations on the “Folia” theme, and Bach’s BWV 212, best known as the Peasant Cantata, but called by Bach himself Cantate burlesque.
Saturday, August 8, 7:30 p.m.: This will be another program devoted entirely to Bach, Vivaldi, and Telemann, consisting of concertos involving a diversity of instruments. The three Bach concertos will be BWV 1042 for violin in E major, BWV 1055 for harpsichord in A major, and BWV 1060R for oboe and violin in C minor. The Vivaldi violin concertos will be RV 234 in D major, “L’inquietudine,” and RV 565 in D minor, the penultimate concerto in the Opus 3 collection. The only Telemann selection will be his flute concerto in D major.
George Frideric Handel, whose music had to wait for the final program of the Festival (portrait attributed to Balthasar Denner)
Sunday, August 9, 4 p.m.: Both Telemann and Bach will return for the final program. The former will begin the program with his TWV 54 concerto in A major for four violins. The Bach selection will be the familiar BWV 1068, the third of his four orchestral suites, this one in the key of D major. The second half of the program will be devoted to George Frideric Handel’s HWV 76 cantata, given the title Ode for St. Cecilia's Day.
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