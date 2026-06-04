Center for New Music: June, 2026

Once again, this will be a busy month at the Center for New Music (as it was last month). Yesterday’s Bleeding Edge article accounted for the first event of the month, the celebration of Pauline Oliveros’ birthday with a performance on Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m. by the Cornelius Cardew Choir. Those that read the piece already know that the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. As was the case last month, all of the other dates below will be hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Friday, June 12, 8 p.m.: Kra Pao is a unique combination of Japanese and European instruments augmented by the unique sounds of a Buchla modular synthesizer. That instrument is played by Philip Gelb, who leads the ensemble and doubles on shakuhachi. The other performers are Thomas Dimuzio (also on Buchla), Kyle Bruckmann (oboe and cor anglais … more frequently called “English horn” on this side of the pond), Fred Lonberg Holm (cello), and Kanoko Nishi (koto). General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
The latest bizarre poster design for pancakes at the Center for New Music (from the Web page for the event)
Saturday, June 13, noon: This will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S performance. As is usually the case, there will be five sets with at least some of the titles guaranteed to raise eyebrows:
- EKG (Karel Šůcha and Kyle Bruckmann)
- Thom Blum
- Eric Glick Rieman
- CUT
- Aaron Oppenheim
Also as is usually the case, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for C4NM members and students.
Thursday, June 25, 7:30 p.m.: Unless I am mistaken, the last time I wrote about trans, gender non-binary, gender fluid, and gender queer musicians at C4NM was in August of 2019, when the Center launched the Compton’s Cafeteria Series with a program entitled Trans Audibility. On that occasion Amanda Chaudhary performed a set of live electronic improvisations. This time she will be one of the New Queer Sound performers of three solo sets, the other two being Bob Ostertag and Bill Hsu. General admission will again be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
Friday, June 27, 8 p.m.: Kevin Gan Yuen will open with his solo project “EERIÆRMOR,” which explores psychoacoustic impressions through immersive soundscapes built from granular synthesis, guitar, and field recordings. This will be coupled with electronic acoustic music performed by Iranian sound artist Kamran Shafii. The evening will conclude with a performance by Kole Galbraith, who will be visiting from Seattle. His work focuses on sound, audio-visual, and found-object installations. General admission will again be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
No comments:
Post a Comment