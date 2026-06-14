Noe Music 2026–2027

About a month ago, Noe Music announced the ten programs that will be performed in the Mainstage series. As is usually the case, these will all take place on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m. There will also be a special preview event for Reverberations. Composer-performers Caroline Shaw and Danni Lee Parpan will collaborate with the chamber collective Decoda for a work-in-progress preview performance of this composition, which will be given its world premiere in Carnegie Hall next season. This preview will take place at the Hosfelt Gallery, rather than the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 260 Utah Street, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10. All other performances will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Summaries of the programs to be performed are as follows:
September 20: The Sekhri Piano Series will begin with the recital debut of local Gilmore Young Artist Janice Carissa. The major work she has prepared will be Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 84 (eighth) piano sonata in B-flat major. The program will begin with works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Philip Glass, and Frederick Rzewski.
October 4: Djékady is the duo of cellist Mike Block and Balla Kouyaté, who plays the Malian balafon, both veterans of the Silkroad Ensemble.
November 1: Co-Artistic Director Owen Dalby will present a world-class string quartet.
November 29: The second Sekhri pianist will be Jeremy Denk. He will conclude his program with the last two piano sonatas composed by Ludwig van Beethoven: Opus 110 in A-flat major and Opus 111 in C minor. He will also play a recently rediscovered composition by Hélène de Montgeroult. along with études by Unsuk Chin and yet-to-be-announced music by Bach.
January 10: The Westerlies, a quartet of two trumpets and two trombones, will be joined by South African vocalist Vuyo Sotashe.
February 7: The piano trio Trio Gaia will make its San Francisco debut. They have prepared a program entitled Between Worlds, “asking what we carry when we leave home.” Details have not yet been finalized; but composers will include Antonín Dvořák and Igor Stravinsky.
February 28: Violinist Dalby will perform all three of the violin sonatas by Johannes Brahms, accompanied at the piano by Stephen Prutsman.
March 21: Karen Ouzounian and Lembit Beecher will perform Mayrig, a 60-minute performance for cello, electronics, piano, and voice.
Portrait photograph of Eric Satie by Henri Manuel (from Wikmedia Commons, public domain)
May 2: The season will conclude with a the final Sekhri Piano Series recital. Steven Osborne has prepared a program entitled Reflections. The program will conclude with Beethoven’s Opus 120, “33 Variations on a waltz by Anton Diabelli.” The first half of the program will bring together selections by Robert Schumann, Erik Satie, and Maurice Ravel.
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