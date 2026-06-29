The Bleeding Edge: 6/29/2026

If last week on the Bleeding Edge was a busy one, this week the pendulum will swing about as far as it can in the opposite direction. As of this writing, there is only one event to take into account. As might be expected, it is a reliable one: the weekly Sunday evening gig at Bird & Beckett Books and Records.
The members of the End of the World Coretet
Some readers may recall that yesterday evening’s performance was by the trio of saxophonist Kasey Knudsen with Mat Muntz on bass and drummer Scott Amendola. This coming Sunday, July 5, again at 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett will host a quartet calling itself the After the End of the World Coretet. This will involve many instruments and four performers. On the front line Jon Birdsong will account for brass with reeds played by Annelise Zamula. Bill Noertker will play strings, perhaps dividing his time between the front line and rhythm. Percussion will be provided by Dave Mihaly. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 653 Chenery Street; and admission will be $20.
No comments:
Post a Comment