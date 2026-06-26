Dynamite Guitars: 2026–2027 Season

Poster design for the 2026–2027 Dynamite Guitars season
In the coming season the 2026–2027 Dynamite Guitars schedule will no longer overlap the San Francisco Performances Guitar Series. Only one of the performances will take place in Herbst Theatre (on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue); and the remaining seven recitals will be performed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street). All of the events will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evenings. Specifics dates and venues are as follows:
October 17, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: The first soloist will be the Scottish-Indian classical guitarist Samrat Majumder.
November 21, Herbst Theatre: Croatian guitarist Ana Vidović last visited this venue on April 12, 2025, and we can probably expect just as much diversity as she brought to her previous recital.
December 5, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: ArcoStrum is a violin-guitar duo of brothers whose names are never identified on their Biography Web page!
January 16, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Kanahi Yamashita was born in Nagasaki in 1997 and received her early musical education from both of her parents, guitarist Kazuhito Yamashita and composer Keiko Fujiie.
January 30, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: This will be a double bill with classical guitar performed by Virgile Barthe in contrast with the flamenco performance by Grisha Goryachev.
February 27, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Last season guitarist Su Meng gave a solo recital; next year she will return with her Beijing Guitar Duo partner Wang Yameng.
March 13, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Eliot Fisk, who has by now attained “legendary” status, will return for his latest solo recital.
April 10, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Xuefei Yang last visited St. Mark’s in September of 2025, at the very beginning of the season; and this time she will return to perform towards the end of the season!
A single Web page has been created with hyperlinks for both subscription options and individual tickets.
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