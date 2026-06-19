Tickets Still Available for Merola Strauss

Cover of the vocal score for Ariadne auf Naxos published in Berlin in 1916 (from its Wikipedia Web page)
Merola Summer Festival performances will get under way on the evening of Thursday next week. However, readers may recall that, when I announced the season schedule, tickets for the performance of Richard Strauss’ Ariadne auf Naxos were already sold out for the first of the two shows on Thursday, July 30. The good news is that tickets are still available for the second, which will take place in the afternoon at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1. Merola alumnus (2014) Omer Ben Seadia will direct this two-part production, the second part of which is basically an opera within an opera. (The first part is about all the bickering that takes place before the curtain rises.) The conductor will be Ann-Katrin Stöcker.
The performance will take place in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Most readers probably know that the venue is located in the Civic Center at 50 Oak Street. The only tickets remaining are Orchestra seats selling for $75. San Francisco Opera has created a Web page for online purchases. Tickets are being managed by the San Francisco Opera Box Office in the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue, across the street from City Hall to the east and Davies Symphony Hall to the south. The Box Office may also be reached by calling 415-864-3330.
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