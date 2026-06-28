SFP 2026–2027 Art of Song

This coming season the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Art of Song series will present only three recitals, one less than the four presented this past season. However, the second of the three will be a debut performance by a vocalist that has already won two Grammy Awards. The other two are likely to be familiar to those that follow vocal performances. As many (most) readers will expect, all of the events will, as usual, take place at 7:30 p.m. in Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Selections for all of the programs have have been finalized as follows:
Tenor Nicholas Phan (photograph by Club Soda Productions courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
Thursday, October 22: Tenor Nicholas Phan was the selected artist for the SFP 45th Season Gala in 2024. This year he will lead off the series with a program entitled Fellow Citizens. His intention is to reflect on two enduring narratives in American history: one that asserts America is for Americans, and another that celebrates the country as a “Nation of Immigrants.” In the last century, Irving Berlin was about as American as a composer could get; and in Phan’s program he will rub shoulders with Franz Schubert to reflect on European influences. The program will also include a new work by Shawn Okpebholo. He will be accompanied at the piano by Myra Huang.
Friday, December 11: This will be the SFP debut for soprano Angel Blue. The program has not yet been finalized; but it will include the art song repertoire, American spirituals, and “favorites” from the Great American Song Book. Her accompanist will be pianist Bryan Wagorn, who is also Assistant Conductor of the Metropolitan Opera.
Saturday, April 3: Bass-baritone Dashon Burton will perform with accompaniment by the Calder Quartet. This ensemble last performed for SFP in March of 2024; and the members are still violinists Benjamin Jacobson and Tereza Stanislav, violist Jonathan Moerschel, and cellist Eric Byers. The program will include one of the best-known vocal compositions for string quartet accompaniment, Samuel Barber’s “Dover Beach.” There will also be the West Coast premiere of a quintet composed by Christopher Cerrone. Other composers to be represented on the program will include Thomas Adès, John Tavener, Jessie Montgomery, Caroline Shaw, and Thomas Oboe Lee.
Subscriptions are now on sale for $220 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $190 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $160 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. When single tickets go on sale, they may be purchased by visiting the specific event pages. The above dates provide hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.
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