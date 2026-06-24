SFP 2026–2027 Chamber Music Series

Yesterday morning this site wrote about the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Great Artists & Ensembles series, whose first recital will begin the 2026–2027 season. A little less than a week later will see the first performance in the Chamber series. This will also consist of four programs, three of which will be performed by string quartets. The “outlier” for the season will be a piano trio. For this series, all of the events will, as usual, take place at 7:30 p.m. in Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Selections for all of the programs have have been finalized as follows:
Thursday, October 8: The Brooklyn Rider quartet last performed for SFP in Herbst in March of 2022, when they were joined by guest artist Avi Avital on mandolin. The musicians are violinists Johnny Gandelsman and Colin Jacobson, Nicholas Cords on viola, and cellist Michael Nicolas. Their repertoire favors the contemporary; but they will begin with the fifth of Joseph Haydn’s six Sun Quartets, his Opus 20, this one in the key of F minor. The other “numbered” string quartet on the program will be Don Byron’s third. These will be separated by Angélica Negrón’s “Our Children Speak English and Spanish.” Byron’s quartet will be followed by “We Are Working Tirelessly For A Ceasefire” by Ted Hearne. The program will conclude with Jacobsen’s arrangements of one of the best-known songs by Bob Dylan, “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”
Saturday, February 6: The Junction Trio will begin with a new work by Andrew Norman. There will be only two other works on the program from the twentieth and nineteenth centuries, respectively. The more recent offering will be Maurice Ravel’s only piano trio. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Robert Schumann’s first piano trio, his Opus 63 in D minor. The performers are violinist Stefan Jackiw, Jay Campbell on cello, and pianist Conrad Tao.
Isidore Quartet members Joshua McClendon, Devin Moore, Adrian Steele, and Phoenix Avalon (from their “Members” Web page)
Thursday, February 18: The Isidore Quartet will also perform a new composition, this one the fourth quartet by Billy Childs. The violinists are Adrian Steele and Phoenix Avalon with Devin Moore on viola and cellist Joshua McClendon. The new quartet will be “framed” by two selections from the Classical period. The program will begin with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 575 quartet in D major. Mozart will be coupled with Ludwig van Beethoven at the conclusion of the program. The quartet will perform the second of his Opus 59 (Razumovsky) compositions in the key of E minor.
Thursday, April 8: The series will conclude with the return of the Jerusalem Quartet, which last visited SFP in November of 2024. The members of that quartet are still violinists Alexander Pavlovsky and Sergei Bresler, violist Ori Kam, and cellist Kyril Zlotnikov; and the program will begin with a Haydn quartet. This will be the fifth of the Opus 76 quartets in the key of D major. This will be followed by Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 92, his second quartet. The second half of the program will be devoted to the first of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 51 quartets, composed in the key of C minor.
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