Germain Returning to Chez Hanny as Leader

Aaron Germain with his bass (courtesy of Jazz Chez Hanny)
Some readers may recall that when pianist Kerry Politzer brought her quartet to Chez Hanny this past October, her bassist was Aaron Germain. At the end of this month, Germain will return to Chez Hanny, this time leading a quartet of his own. Saxophonist Jesse Levit will be on the front line, and rhythm will be provided by Art Khu on piano and drummer Deszon X. Claiborne, who made his last visit to Chez Hanny in August of last year.
As usual, the show will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $25, payable by cash, by check made out to Jazz Chez Hanny, or by Zelle through jazz@chezhanny.com. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Vaccination is required on the honor system, and masks are optional. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred and may be made by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment