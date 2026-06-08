The Bleeding Edge: 6/8/2026

This is one of those weeks when the number of new events is only one more than that of events previously announced. Where Audium is concerned, there will be two more BIOMETRICKS performances on Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13. In addition, there will be the next concert of world premiere performances made possible by the Emerging Composer Grant Program presented by the ARTZenter Institute taking place tomorrow (June 9). Finally, this week will see the first two concerts of the month taking place at the Center for New Music, the Kra Pao recital on Friday and the monthly pancake event at noon on Saturday. Specifics for the remaining events are as follows:
Monday, June 8, 8 p.m., Dead End Vintage: This was announced in last week’s Bleeding Edge, which just shows that the end of one week is the beginning of the next. To save readers trouble with hyperlinks, the text will be repeated as follows: “Once again, vintage clothing will provide a setting for free improvisation. This time there will be an abundance of seven sets, and at least some of the performers are likely to be familiar to readers. They will be as follows: Ava Koohbor, Kanoko Nishi-Smith, Danishta Rivero, Jordan Blankenship, K Francis Messer, Kaitlin McSweeney, and Domi Nigro. Each will present a unique take on improvisational noise. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and admission will be $10. Nevertheless, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.”
Thursday, June 11, 7 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: This will be a special performance by ensembles from the Jazzschool Advance High School Workshop. The first set will be a quintet of five student musicians. The front line will be shared by Victor Taraboukhine on tenor saxophone and pianist Max Roston-Saul. Rhythm will be provided by Levi Friedman on bass and drummer Benjamin Gleason. The second set will be a quartet of three students led by their instructor Peter Horvath on piano. Student Carl Schultz will lead on tenor saxophone, with rhythm bringing together Essiet Okon Essiet on bass and drummer Jason Lewis.
Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: Unfortunately, the students will not be able to make it to the Peacock Lounge for this four-set performance. Bob Ostertag will perform a solo set of sound captured by handmade and “virtual” synthesizers, samplers, and “a multivalent mind.” The second set is likely to emerge as a collision of choices of resources selected by Jacob Felix Heule and Antimatter, respectively. Philip Perkins, who previously performed with The Residents, will give a solo set. Finally, Anti-Ear is the brainchild of polymath Tyler Harwood.
Friday, June 12, 7:30 p.m., Gray Area Art And Technology: Paradessence is a full-length performance to be presented by Visible Cloaks; and, as might be guessed, not very much content about what to expect is visible!
Saturday, June 13, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The four members of the Rova Saxophone Quartet will give their first concert in nearly two years. They will present two sets of new and recent works. Presumably, the membership will still be Jon Raskin, Larry Ochs, Steve Adams, and Bruce Ackley.
Will Bernard with his guitar (on the home page of his Web site)
Sunday, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be a “double header” at Bird & Beckett. The second program will devoted entirely to a trio led by saxophonist Beth Custer. She will be joined by two guitarists: Will Bernard and Ken Emerson.
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