SFP Plans for 2026–2027 Season

Last year plans for the San Francisco Performances (SFP) 2025–2026 season were announced at the beginning of April. The timing was the same for the coming 47th season, but things have been busier than usual on the “Bleeding Edge.” Nevertheless, as in the past, this site will, prior to the beginning of the season, give a series-by-series account of the programs that have been planned.
This year’s Gala will be on October 2 and will be held in conjunction with the first Great Artists & Ensembles recital of the season, which will be performed by violinist Geneva Lewis, accompanied at the piano by Joshua Mhoon. The season will again conclude at the beginning of May with a recital by pianist Fazil Say, who will juxtapose his own compositions with two of Ludwig van Beethoven’s best-known piano sonatas, Opus 13 (“Pathétique”) and Opus 57 (“Appassionata”).
The new season will also mark the beginning of a new series with the first performance in the Beethoven Anniversary Series. Over the course of two seasons, the Esmé Quartet, the SFP Artists-in-Residence, will perform all of the string quartets composed by Ludwig van Beethoven. The first half of the survey will consist of three performance, all at 7:30 p.m., on March 26, April 23, and May 6 of next year. Dimitri Murrath has replaced violist Jiwon Kim. The other three members are still the same: Wonhee Bae (first violin), Yuna Ha (second violin), and Yeeun Heo (cello). The PIVOT Festival will again return at the end of January with performances on January 27, 28 and 29. As usual, the other series will be familiar to SFP audiences:
- Great Artists & Ensembles
- Chamber
- Art of Song
- Guitar
- The Shenson Piano Series
The members of the Paul Taylor Dance Company (from the SFP event page)
Finally, following the conclusion of the season, SFP will join forces with the Presidio Theatre to present four performances by the Paul Taylor Dance Company. The program will include Taylors “Junction,” “3 Epitaphs,” and “Esplanade,” as well as “Tensile Involvement,” created by Alwin Nikolais. Further information about the program, including other works, will be announced in the fall. There will be three performances at 7:30 p.m. on May 20, 21, and 22, as well as a Saturday Family Matinee performance at 2 p.m. on May 22. All ticketing will be handled by the Presidio Theatre. All of the other SFP performances will take place in Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street.
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