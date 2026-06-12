125 Years Since Duke Ellington’s Birth!

Artistic Director Charlie Young leading the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra (photograph by Murphy Mochetta)
Today the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra released an album of live performances of Duke Ellington’s music, recorded between 1940 and 1968. The title of the album is, appropriately enough, Ellington Masterworks; and it is now available for CD purchase through an Amazon.com Web page. The advance material I received described the compositions being performed as “rare,” and I certainly agree! Unless I am mistaken, the only familiar track on the album was the last one: “Jack the Bear.”
In reviewing my archives, I found it interesting to be reminded that, at the beginning of this season in September, Ellington’s music was performed both at Jazz Chez Hanny and (somewhat more surprising) Davies Symphony Hall. In the latter setting, Ellington’s “Harlem” (which I described as an “extended jazz composition”) rubbed shoulders with two major works by George Gershwin, “Concerto in F” and “An American in Paris.”
The eight tracks for Ellington Masterworks were recorded on a single day, April 6, 2024, at MCG Jazz in Pittsburgh. These were all “live” (as opposed to edited) takes. The ensemble is a large one: four saxophones, five trumpets, three trombones, and the usual rhythm section of piano, bass, and drums. For what it is worth, the drummer, Ken Kimery, is also the Executive Producer; and the conductor, Charlie Young, is also the Artistic Director. Since my own interest is in piano, I was particularly drawn to the solo piano performance by Tony Nalker that began the fourth track on the album, “Madness in Great Ones.” Even though the track is one of the shortest on the albums (only four and a half minutes), this is the sort of performance that is likely to raise eyebrows among those thinking that they knew all there was to know about Ellington!
Personally, I am curious about whether the Smithsonian will come up with any further disruptions for those of us thinking that we know “all about” certain musical topics!
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